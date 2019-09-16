Jordan Brand has plenty of eye-catching Air Jordan 34s in the pipeline, including a Hornets-friendly "Snow Leopard" iteration which was first introduced last week.

According to reports, the Air Jordan 34 "Snow Leopard" is now officially slated to arrive on November 14 for the retail price of $180.

Air Jordan 34 Snow Leopard/Nike

The Air Jordan 34, billed as one of the lightest basketball shoes ever created by Jordan Brand (size 9 weighs just 13.1 oz), includes the following features:

An Eclipse Plate, formed by two Pebax pieces, which helps reduce the overall stiffness and strips down the weight

A forefoot Zoom Air unit, with herringbone traction pattern - providing optimal explosion off the foot

Limited Upper - heel counter, tongue, eyestay and midfoot reinforcer - showcasing the purest form of a basketball shoe

The number 23 is featured in Morse code on the vamp

Per Nike: "To unlock the full deflection point of the unit — maximizing its piston-like effect — the Eclipse Plate forms a cove, which allows the unit to compress and move without restraint. The composition of the plate, with its focus on stability (particularly in the heel), then gives more control to basketball’s full range of explosive movements: cuts, sprints, jumps."

Continue scrolling for additional images of the "Snow Leopard" colorway.

Air Jordan 34 Snow Leopard/Nike

Air Jordan 34 Snow Leopard/Nike

Air Jordan 34 Snow Leopard/Nike

Air Jordan 34 Snow Leopard/Nike