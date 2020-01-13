Sunday night, the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards debuted, but it was Zendaya who dominated most of the conversation surrounding the ceremony on account of a statement-making get up, courtesy of Tom Ford.

The ensemble was centered around a fuschia breastplate and a matching skirt from the luxury fashion house. She accessorized the outfit with Mateo New York earrings, Djula rings, and Christian Louboutin heels, per Elle. For her crown, Zendaya opted for a head full of box braids to top it all off.

It marks the first time Zendaya has stepped out this award season. The multihyphenate was nominated for her role as Rue in Euphoria in the Best Actress In A Drama Series category. She was up against the talents of Christine Baranski of The Good Fight, The Crown's Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer for her role in Killing Eve, Nicole Kidman of Big Little Lies, Regina King for Watchmen, Mj Rodriguez of Pose, and Sarah Snook for her role in Succession.

King ultimately claimed the prize.

“I just feel very lucky,” Zendaya told Entertainment Tonight of her nomination ahead of the ceremony. “I just feel like to be able to tell those stories. It felt like something special as I was doing it, and I am grateful that people have been able to connect to it the way they have.”