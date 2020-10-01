Fresh off of her Emmy win, Zendaya has new roles already lined up. The accomplished Euphoria actress was already one of the most coveted entertainers in today's culture, and at 24-years-old, she's taken Hollywood by storm. After winning her first Emmy—an award that also placed her as the youngest person to take home Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series—Zendaya doesn't have time to mull about. It's reported that she is in talks to star as Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of one of the most popular girl groups from the 1960s: The Ronnettes.

Ronnie Spector, who is now 77-years-old, penned her memoir Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts And Madness back in 1990 and it's reported by Deadline that the legendary singer's life rights have been purchased by a production company. "The film will be produced by Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, Mark Itkin, Tom Shelly and Zendaya. Jonathan Greenfield and Spector will be the exec producers," reports Deadline.

The Ronnettes were known for their hits "Be My Baby" and "(The Best Part of) Breakin' Up," but after they disbanded, Ronnie went on to have a solo career that included the release of five studio albums. By her photos alone, it's clear that Spector lived a life filled with music memories that need to be captured cinematically. It's also reported that Ronnie Spector specifically requested Zendaya to portray her in her younger years. It's unclear when production will begin, but they're still shopping for a screenwriter.

