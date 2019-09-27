Zedd & Kehlani Team Up On 'Single Status' Song "Good Thing"

She may be loved up with YG at the moment, but Kehlani partnered up with producer and DJ Zedd to deliver a single-and-not-ready-to-mingle track titled "Good Thing." The Bay area songbird has recently made headlines after her romance with her L.A. rapper boyfriend went public, but on "Good Thing," she lets it be known that being alone is nothing to fear.

"Good Thing" is a pop song with a catchy hook that's almost infectious. It's clearly crafted for radio play and will assuredly become some sort of "get over your ex" anthem for single folks worldwide. As Kehlani readies her next project, she continues to roll out new music by collaborating with artists like Jean Deaux, Arin Ray, and EarthGang. Recently, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that she'll have a feature from Kehlani on her next album, as well. Check out "Good Thing" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I book myself tables

At all the best restaurants, then eat alone

I buy myself fast cars

Just so I can drive them real fuckin' slow

I like my own company

Company, I don't need it

I'm not always cold

I'm just good on my own, so good on my own