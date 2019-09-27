mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Zedd & Kehlani Team Up On 'Single Status' Song "Good Thing"

Erika Marie
September 27, 2019 02:48
164 Views
21
1
CoverCover

Good Thing
Zedd & Kehlani

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

No relationship necessary.


She may be loved up with YG at the moment, but Kehlani partnered up with producer and DJ Zedd to deliver a single-and-not-ready-to-mingle track titled "Good Thing." The Bay area songbird has recently made headlines after her romance with her L.A. rapper boyfriend went public, but on "Good Thing," she lets it be known that being alone is nothing to fear.

"Good Thing" is a pop song with a catchy hook that's almost infectious. It's clearly crafted for radio play and will assuredly become some sort of "get over your ex" anthem for single folks worldwide. As Kehlani readies her next project, she continues to roll out new music by collaborating with artists like Jean Deaux, Arin Ray, and EarthGang. Recently, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that she'll have a feature from Kehlani on her next album, as well. Check out "Good Thing" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I book myself tables
At all the best restaurants, then eat alone
I buy myself fast cars
Just so I can drive them real fuckin' slow
I like my own company
Company, I don't need it
I'm not always cold
I'm just good on my own, so good on my own

Zedd
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  1
  1
  164
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Zedd Kehlani
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Zedd & Kehlani Team Up On 'Single Status' Song "Good Thing"
21
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject