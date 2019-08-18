Jean Deaux & Kehlani Co-Star In Sultry "Anytime" Video

Kehlani joins Jean Deaux in new clip.

After delivering on her Empathy EP, Jean Deaux now returns to support the effort with a cinematic new clip to attach to project standout "Anytime."

The song features vocals from Kehlani and work from ROMderful as the two sirens take on respective roles as the muses of a photographer of interest.

Co-directed by Deaux and Adrian Per, the clip takes on motifs reminiscent of early neo-soul flicks as Jean gets straight to the point:"Call me anytime you wanna get it/I could have it crackin' for you/I'ma call you up before this exit/Don’t let me catch you actin' brand new."

Get into the colorful new clip up top.