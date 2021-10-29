Yesterday, we shared the news that Yolanda Hadid was considering pressing charges against the father of her grandchild, Zayn Malik, after a heated argument took place between the two a few weeks back. In a statement, the former One Direction member refuted claims that he had “struck” Hadid, but according to TMZ, the singer has pleaded no contest to four criminal charges of harassment.

Documents obtained by the gossip site reveal that Zayn was at the Pennsylvania home he shares with Gigi Hadid on September 29th when a “nuclear argument” broke out between he and Yolanda. The “Pillow Talk” singer allegedly called her a “f*cking Dutch slut,” and demanded that she “stay away from [his] f*cking daughter.”

Gigi and Zayn are the parents of 13-month-old Khai, whose upbringing they’ve chosen to keep out of the public eye as much as possible. Apparently, the 28-year-old also referred to his daughter as “the f*cking sperm that came out of my f*cking c*ck” in the heat of the moment.

Reports say that the English artist then shoved Yolanda into a dresser, “causing mental anguish and physical pain,” although Zayn denies any physical contact taking place.

Court documents also revealed that one of Zayn’s charges comes from harsh words towards Gigi. “Strap on some f*cking balls and defend your partner against your f*cking mother in my house,” he allegedly screamed at her over the phone during the incident. Sources have revealed that the model was in Paris, and not at the family home at the time.

Khai’s mother may not have been home, but a security guard was there, and Zayn reportedly tried to fight him, yelling “get the f*ck out of my f*cking house, copper.”

On Wednesday, the “Dusk Till Dawn” singer pled no contest (meaning neither guilty nor not guilty, but he still accepts punishment) to harassment. He was fined, and handed 90 days of probation for each count, racking up a total of 360 days. He’s also expected to finish an anger management class, a domestic violence program, and have no contact with Yolanda or the aforementioned security guard.

TMZ also notes that Hadid and her beau reportedly split at the end of September, when the incident took place.

“Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time," a rep for the model stated.

