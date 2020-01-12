In the true spirit of never-ending on-and-off relationships, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik appear to be back together after several years of breakups and make-ups. The model and former One Direction member were spotted walking the streets of New York City together on Saturday night with their arms interlocked, almost exactly a year after their most recent split. The former couple first started dating way back in November of 2015, and stayed together for almost two-and-a-half years before briefly parting ways in March of 2018. They quickly rekindled their romance via social media, but ultimately split for what we thought was for good in January of last year. This past December, Gigi revealed on her Instagram story that she was cooking with a recipe she got from Zayn's mother, and mama Malik even reposted the story to her own account.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

It's clear that they're both close to each other's families, as their NYC rendezvous took place while they were heading back to Gigi's apartment after leaving a birthday dinner for Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid. Gigi's sister and fellow model, Bella Hadid, was also present, and she even shared a photo from the event in a birthday post for Yolanda. "Our capricorn😇happy birthday to day the angel that is my mother. i can’t express how lucky I feel to be your daughter. thank you for all that you are, you make me so proud every single day ! my forever bff ♥️ @yolanda.hadid," Bella wrote in the sweet caption. Yolanda's birthday festivities took place only a day before Zayn's 27th birthday on Sunday, so perhaps the celebration was a joint affair?

Gigi was recently linked to one of the former stars of The Bachelorette, Tyler Cameron. The two were spotted out and about together on multiple occasions, and Tyler even accompanied Gigi to her grandmother's funeral in September. However, Tyler confirmed in October that they had split, allowing Gigi and Zayn to reunite in the new year.