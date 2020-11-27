Zack Fox & Father Link Up With Working On Dying For Wild New Single "The Madness"

Zack Fox is one of the funniest comedians in the world and whenever he decides to come through with a new song, you know you're going to get some wild energy and hilarious bars. Father is another artist who Fox has worked with in the past and they always make a great duo. Sprinkle in some Working on Dying production into the mix, and you're destined to receive a great effort.

This is exactly what happens on their new track "The Madness" as Fox and Father can be found over some atmospheric trap production. Fox starts and ends the track with a loud shouted chorus that features some hilarious lyrics about playing Nintendo Switch during sex. From there, Father is more subdued as he laces his voice in autotune, all while matching Fox's humorous content.

Check out the track below, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tesla X space coupe, ooh, I smell broke in

Tell my son go back into his room, there's some coke in here

Talk about me but [?] there's some Locs in here

Know you smell that (Ha), see them fumes, you might choke in here