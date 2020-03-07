Father & Zack Fox Team Up For "Awesome Jawsome"

Father's licentious lyrics have made him one of the most entertaining and singular artists in recent years. On his new loosie, "Awesome Jawsome", he reminds us that it's not just his lyrics that remain interesting, but the way he delivers them. The song bears barely any resemblance to his latest output, such as his 2018 album Awful Swim or his 2019 EP Hu$band.

Over a cascading bassline and subdued drum pattern, the Atlanta rapper mutters his bars in a cartoonishly childlike tone. Father entertains romantic ideals to the extent that he could: "We gon' get married like Nas and Kelis / We gon' break up just like Nas and Kelis." Despite the inevitable split, he vows to make the most of the time he and his partner have, giving each other pedicures and other sexual favors. He enlists friend and comedian, Zack Fox, for a verse, as he is one of the few who can match Father's style of absurdity. Other than Father, Fox has been exploring his musical side through collaborations with Kenny Beats and Thundercat. "Awesome Jawsome"'s hypnotic beat is supplied by Father's longtime collaborator Archibald Slim.

Quotable Lyrics

Chain on my neck, got cocaine on my necklace

Been in L.A. too long, I'm reckless

Little ex-girlfriend on my checklist

I don't ever know who the fuck I'm texting