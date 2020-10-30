mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Zack Fox Delivers Hilarious Bars On Fabo-Assisted Track "Stick!"

Alexander Cole
October 30, 2020 12:33
Zack Fox does it again with yet another comedy-infused banger.


Zack Fox is one of the funniest comedians out right now and if you've ever followed him on Twitter, then you would know that he has absolutely no problem getting himself in trouble. He always pushed the boundaries and while he's gotten himself suspended, he always seems to rise like a Phoenix from the ashes. The comedian has also made some popular songs that have garnered quite a bit of attention. Now, Fox is back with a brand track called "Stick!" which features the likes of Fabo.

As one would imagine from a Zack Fox song, we are met with some skeletal production that helps accentuate Fox's hilarious bars. Zack loves to make fun of himself with his art, and that's exactly what he does here as he examines STDs, violence, and drugs. Meanwhile, Fabo does what he does best, all while complementing Fox's vibe.

Stream the track below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain't in the trap, bitch, I'm on the internet
And ridin' with a stick, shit look like the baguette (Woah)
And we havin' sex (Woah), and it's unprotected (Woah, woah)
I ain't been to church but I pray I ain't infected

