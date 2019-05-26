Zach Galifianakis' hilarious Between Two Ferns interview series is about to be bigger than ever since it's gotten the green light from Netflix to turn it into a feature film, Deadline reports. According to the publication, the premise is as follows:

Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star. But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show Between Two Ferns and uploaded it to Funny Or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock. Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Apparently, the celebrities will be played by “celebrities you’ve heard of,” but no one has been set in stone just yet. Between Two Ferns premiered in 2008 and has hosted 21 episodes that have included guests such as former president Barack Obama, Steve Carrell, Justin Bieber, Brad Pitt, Hillary Clinton, Ben Stiller, Bradley Cooper and lots more. The episodes are usually quite short spanning to over six minutes max, with one half-hour special that aired on Comedy Central in 2012.

The upcoming film that debuts on September 20th will be one for the books.