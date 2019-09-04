A few months back we posted the great news that Zach Galifianakis Between Two Ferns series was getting a movie treatment on Netflix. The series first premiered in 2008 and has hosted 21 episodes that sees Zach and a celebrity guest sit between two ferns while he askes awkward yet hilarious questions.

After months of anticipation, we've finally been blessed with an official trailer for the movie and needless to say, it looks like a funny one. "Of all the things you can win an Oscar for how surprised are you that you won one for acting?" Zach asks Matthew McConaughey within the first 10-seconds of the clip.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The impressive cameo's in the movie include Chance The Rapper, Matthew McConaughey, Will Ferrell, Peter Dinklage, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, Tiffany Haddish, Brie Larson,Jon Hamm, David Letterman, Jason Schwartzman, Adam Scott, John Cho, Keanu Reeves and lots more. "Zach Galifianakis and his oddball crew take a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation," the film's description reads.

“Here’s to the crazy ones, the misfits and ding-dongs,” Zach says in a toast to his crew. “Some people would say we’re the crazy ones, but I think we’re geniuses.”

Peep the trailer below and catch the movie on Netflix as of September 20th.