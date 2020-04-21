Zacari Delivers R&B Love Song "Edamame"

Artists and labels are coming up with inventive ways to give back to fans—and keep supporters on board—during this COVID-19 quarantine. We've watched Live battles, tuned into celebrities just chatting with each other, and saw Tory Lanez almost get himself banned from Instagram over his Quarantine Radio series. Top Dawg Entertainment joined in on the fun and launched a "Fan Appreciation Week," kicking things off with two new tracks from Zacari.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter dropped off two new singles, "Edamame" and "This Woman's Work." For this go-round, we're going to focus on "Edamame," an R&B song that is much like a ping pong match of back and forth of emotions that relationships often invoke. Check out Zacari belting out those falsetto notes on "Edamame" and let us know what you think about the TDE singer.

Quotable Lyrics

I know sometimes I'm out of line

You always hold me to the things that I say

I know those nights get lonely

And you don't owe me anything