yvngxchris Does Numbers With "excuse me?" Single

Lawrencia Grose
March 20, 2022 16:50
Image via yvngxchrisImage via yvngxchris
excuse me?
yvngxchris

yvngxchris solidifies that he's running the game.


yvngxchris is a 17-year-old star on the rise. With over 1.3 million followers on Tik Tok, he's managed to create a strong and loyal fanbase. He got most of his recognition from his version of "Blood on the Leaves" that sits with over 4 million views on YouTube.

His most recent release, "excuse me?" has already raked in over 150,000 views in just two days. The track starts out with a futuristic beat and transitions into a fast-paced, thunderous sound. yvngxchris also shows off his diversity on this single, as he switches flows a couple of times within the 1 minute and 30 seconds.

The video features trippy imagery that perfectly aligns with the tone of the song.

Go watch the music video now.

Quotable Lyrics

If another n*gga say yvngxchris, I'ma lose it
B*tch, yvngxchris Tucker, f**k n*gga, I do this
And b*tch I'm the coolest
Off of the Xanny, lil' b*tch, I be booted

