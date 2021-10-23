yvngxchris
- MusicYvngxchris Explains XXXTentacion Tribute Track "Serenity (Letter To X)"Yvngxchris reflected on the impact XXXTentacion had on him in honor of the late rapper's birthday.By Cole Blake
- Newsyvngxchris Does Numbers With "excuse me?" Singleyvngxchris solidifies that he's running the game.By Lawrencia Grose
- Newsyvngxchris Locks In With ssgkobe, Unotheactivist & More For "Blood On The Leaves" Remixyvngxchris enlists KA$HDAMI, ssgkobe, Ken Carson, and UnoTheActivist for their take on Kanye West's "Yeezus" highlight.By Aron A.
- News“Bitch Im Joe Biden” By Yvngxchris Has Been Re-Released On Streaming PlatformsThe song was inspired by Lil B’s “Bitch I’m Bill Clinton.”By Hayley Hynes