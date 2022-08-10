mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YungManny Taps Chief Keef For “MURDAMAN!” Remix

Lamar Banks
August 10, 2022 15:30
MURDAMAN!
YungManny Feat. Chief Keef

YungManny is fulfilling a highly requested collaboration with his rap hero Chief Keef on new "MURDAMAN!" remix.


YungManny has been making a name for himself ever since he hit the scene in 2018 with Manny Phantom. Since then, the Maryland native has carved his very own lane as a Soundcloud sensation with hit songs like "Bitcoin" reaching over 100,000 plays on his page. This time around, Manny tapped Chicago rapper and drill legend Chief Keef to join him on the remix of his hit single "MURDAMAN!" produced by Kaleido & SJR Beats.


"MURDAMAN!" was originally released back in March sans Chief Keef, along with the Jake The Shooter-directed visuals to match. Manny has always been vocal about his respect and admiration for the "Love Sosa" rapper, and fans wasted no time petitioning to get Keef on the track when "MURDAMAN!" initially dropped.

Aside from gearing up for the release of his new projectYungManny also recently teamed up with Zubin and Coi Leray for Zubin's Summer record "Givenchy."

Stream YungManny's "MURDAMAN!" featuring Chief Keef

Quotables
Ridin' through Atlanta(whoop)
This a seven-hundred dollar Fanta (drank)
Where yo' fuckin' manners?
Wocko Simone, Mr. 2 Flip Phone
More hoes than Santa


