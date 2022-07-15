Zubin Gets Coi Leray & YungManny Together On "Givenchy"

Producer continues to put in work and recently, he decided to come through with a brand new single that features the likes of Coi Leray and YungManny. Of course, YungManny is an exciting up-and-comer who has a unique sound, while Leray is someone who has become a social media superstar of sorts. Their new track is called "Givenchy" and every single person involved brings the best of themselves.

When it comes to the production, Zubin offers up some spaced-out vibes that blur the lines between hip-hop and pop production. From there, Leray gives us a sticky hook that complements YungManny's auto-tune-soaked verses nicely. It's a song that is perfect for the summer, and it will most certainly be making your playlists in the weeks to come.

Quotable Lyrics:

That's my lil twin, she throwin at my set

Baby, you my biggest flex

I fly you out to the west, no economy

C-suite, I’ll private ya jet

She don't take nothing but yes