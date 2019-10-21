Just a few days after her rapping partner, JT, was released from jail, Yung Miami was given another cause for celebration. On Friday, Yung Miami gave birth to her first child with 808 Mafia producer, Southside. They named their daughter, Summer, and shared a few photos of their newborn in the hospital.

One photo showed Summer sleeping in a pink blanket alongside her father, surrounded by balloons. In another photo, the baby girl is dressed in an adorable frilly skirt and a customized diaper.

While people were heartwarmed to see these adorable pictures, the City Girls artist followed this post with a disappointing IG story that halted the cheer. Over an all-black screen, Yung Miami wrote, "I’m convinced I have to be Chinese or Asian! My baby is everything!" The confusing message had some criticizing her implicit anti-blackness, as she insinuated that her daughter's cute features would have to be attributed to some other race. People also mocked the ignorance of her saying "Chinese or Asian."

Here are some of Twitter's reaction to the rapper's odd compliment, which many are claiming is a result of her refusal to drink water.

This is not the first time Yung Miami has been called out for problematic behavior. Last year, when City Girls were blowing up, people found old tweets of hers that were deemed homophobic and racist.