Yung Miami has been giving fans major content all summer long with her Revolt podcast Caresha Please. Each episode of the hit series has gone viral in its own right, leaving viewers always more. On episode six of the podcast, Latto sat down the City Girl host to chat about everything from Internet critics to her extremely private relationship.

Latto onstage in 2022- Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In a trailer for the upcoming episode, the "Big Energy" rapper laughed on as Yung Miami asked, "You ready for the smoke?" Latto replied, "I'm not but I'm here so it is what it is." Saucy Santana joined the ladies as they dished on sex, love and social media. Staying true to Caresha Pease nature, Miami went on to ask the deep questions that fans have been feigning to know. "Who is your man?," the "Rap Freaks" rapper quipped.

Yung Miami teased the trailer with her 5.9 million followers, writing, "Latto wasn’t ready for the smoke [laughing emoji]." The Atlanta rapper responded to the teaser clip, "Ahhh I’m so excited Thank you again!!!" The highly anticipated episode comes on the heels of Caresha Please being nominated for a BET Hip Hop Award for Best Hip Hop Platform --- the show's first nomination ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caresha ..ðð (@yungmiami305)

"OMG #careshaplease is nominated for it’s 1st award. I am in tears!!!!!! Like omg this is really real & happening. THANK YALL SO F***ING MUCH for making this happen," she shared in a celebratory post. The show's producer and Yung Miami's beau, Diddy, congratulated his "Shawty Wop" on her nomination by purchasing her a diamond drenched, baguette necklace with a pendant that read, "Love."

Catch a new episode of Caresha Please when it airs Thursday at 8PM EST. Check out the teaser above.