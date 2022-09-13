Though the status of Diddy and Yung Miami's relationship is never quite clear, it hasn't stopped the smitten couple from publicly expressing their love for each other as the world watches on. Over summer, fans were confused when videos of Bad Boy exec on a yacht with another woman made their rounds online. However, the noise began to settle after a clip surfaced of Diddy rubbing on the City Girl rapper as she danced on him, on stage in front of a live crowd.

Both stars have continued to support each others wins throughout the course of their relationship. Miami famously held up a "Go Papi" sign at the 2022 BET Awards as Diddy took home the night's Lifetime Achievement Award. On Monday, Diddy returned the love by congratulating Yung Miami on receiving her first ever award nomination for Caresha Please. He posted of himself alongside the "Rap Freaks" rapper, writing, Proud of you @YungMiami. Shawty Wop!!!! On your BET Hip Hop Award nomination for Best Hip Hop Platform!"

Diddy concluded the heartfelt post with, "You out here F*** Sh** Up!!!!" I TOLD YOU!" Yung Miami hopped in the comment section shortly after, replying, "Thank you Papi [heart emoji]." JT also commented under Diddy's sweet post to her group mate, simply with heart emojis. Earlier this week, Yung Miami took to Twitter to share the news of her BET Hip Hop Award nomination, tweeting, "OMGGGG #Careshaplease got nominated for its 1st award! I’m smiling so hard WTF."

Other nominees at this year's ceremony include Drake, Kanye West, Cardi B, Doja Cat and more. Catch the BET Hip Hop Awards airing September 30 on BET.