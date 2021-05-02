Yung Gravy Runs It Back With "Gravy Train Down Memory Lane: Side B" EP

Yung Gravy is easily one of the hottest artists out of Minnesota right now and his style has been something that has really attracted a lot of fans. With his 50s and 60s aesthetics, as well as his humorous bars, Gravy has been able to carve out quite the lane for himself as he is one of the most unique rappers out. Last week, he dropped a six-track EP called Gravy Train Down Memory Lane: Side A, and now, he has returned with the Side B version of the project.

This new effort contains another six songs and it has some features from Mia Gladstone, Jay Storm, Young King Dave, and even Gravy's longtime collaborator, bbno$. The EP contains many of the same vibes as the Side A version, so if you were a fan of that, you will certainly enjoy this.

Stream the EP below, and let us know what you think, in the comments section.

Tracklist:

1. Cheryl

2. Ms. Gravystone (ft. Mia Gladstone)

3. Karen, Pt. 2

4. Pillow Fight

5. Bought The Plug A Present (ft. Jay Storm)

6. Gasoline (ft. bbno$ & Young King Dave)