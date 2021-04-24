Yung Gravy Delivers Hilarious Bars On "Gravy Train Down Memory Lane: Side A" EP

Yung Gravy is one of the finest artists out of Minnesota right now and if you've been listening to his music over the last few years, then you would know that he is mostly recognized for his hilarious bars. The artist likes to use a lot of soul samples as well, and sometimes, his music carries forth this undeniable 50s and 60s aesthetic that offers a unique juxtaposition to his subject matter. Now, the artist is back with a 6-track EP called Gravy Train Down Memory Lane: Side A which is certainly a continuation of his style.

With the opening track "Skiing In Japan Freestyle," Yung Gravy offers the perfect introduction to his style. Meanwhile, the following track "Flex on Christmas" takes a more subdued approach as it sounds like he's rapping next to a fireplace while sipping on whiskey. Every single song has a personality to it and if you're a fan of the artist, then definitely give this a listen.

Tracklist:

1. Skiing In Japan Freestyle

2. Flex on Christmas

3. Patrice

4. Rotisserie (Resauced)

5. Pat Swayze

6. Finessery