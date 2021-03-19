Nabbing himself a Drake feature has changed the way Yung Bleu approaches collaborating with his fellow artists. The rising Alabama rapper was able to, through chance and good timing, manifest himself a Drizzy verse on their recently released single, "You're Mines Still," and it all happened so quickly that Bleu admitted it's changed his outlook. "If I send something to somebody [and] they take a long time to send it back, I just be like, you don't wanna do it," Yung Bleu told VladTV. "'Cause Drake sent me my verse in twenty-four hours."

Elsewhere, Bleu was asked about Trippie Redd's reaction to him working with the OVO mogul. "I saw the little smart comments he made, he be making," said Bleu. Trippie reportedly suggested that he's talented enough to not need any features. "I done had platinum records, gold records, multiple, without Drake," said Bleu. "I can say the same thing."

According to Vlad, it all boiled down to Drake not making an appearance on Trippie's record because of some unknown reason but surfacing on Yung Bleu's track. Bleu added that he didn't reach out to Drake in the first place and it was the Toronto icon who told Bleu to post a screenshot of their DMs to "hype" the collaboration.

"He started acting like a little girl after that," Bleu said of Trippie. "Whatever." Check out the clip below.