Back in October of last year, Yung Bleu announced that he had scored a coveted Drake feature on his emotional hit single "You're Mines Still." The viral verse Drake laid down for the track helped the single become one of Bleu's most successful tracks to date, peaking at No. 52 on the Billboard Hot 100. It seems like the pair enjoyed their time working together, so much so that they've even discussed working on a full-length joint project together.

In a new interview with the media publication, the Alamaba-bred rapper revealed he'd love to work on a longer project with the Toronto rap titan. When asked about which R&B star he'd choose to work on a five-track EP with, the 26-year-old revealed he's actually already talked to Drake about it.



“Man, I’d definitely pick Drake,” he confessed. “His sh*t just slid so good. We even talked about it before. I don’t know if it’ll ever manifest to something real, but we have talked about getting in the studio and [coming up] with ideas on working on a collab project. It would flow perfect. That man flows perfectly on a song. That song was made for that n-gga’s verse. I believe in shit like that.”

He went on to add that had it not been for NBA star DeMarcus Cousins, the collaboration likely would never have happened in the first place. “Boogie and me were already chopping it up,” Bleu explained. “He’s from my city too. He’s always on all the artists from the city. So when I dropped Love Scars, with him listening to it, he was excited about it and he had hit me up like, ‘Yo. I can hear Drake on this record right here.'”



