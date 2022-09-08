More money moves are being made by Yung Bleu. The Alabama artist recently shared that he was building a new location that would be a one-stop-shop for his artists and producers. He uploaded images of the construction site with a detailed caption of his future plans for the spot, and this week, he returned with an update about his new travel arrangements.

In a video, Bleu is seen signing paperwork to become the owner of a private jet. There are several artists within Hip Hop and R&B that have purchased their own wings, but Bleu reflected on going from barely being able to afford to survive to now flying in style. He said, "Nobody know we’re life can take you."

"It took me 10 hard years to get here," Bleu continued. "We’re can I start. I used to day dream all day when I lived with my mama. I used to tell people everyday Ima be successful. Some people believed some didn’t. I just Kept going ! On my road to success I fell off bout 4 r 5 times . Lost Alotta loved ones . Gave away Alotta money blowed a lot to . But I dnt regret !"

"I helped Alotta people. . At the same time Never hated on Nobody ! never said I deserved another man success . always played my role . Stayed a HUMBLE BEAST ! hits , im resilient! can’t be defeated ! I pulled my self up every-time ! ! IM PROUD OF MYSELF ! U A F*CKING BEAST. To not even owning a car to owning plane ! I couldn’t afford to buy Corbin diapers now to owning my own private jet . From alabama ? Man I broke barriers I’m already a goat in my state . When I was young in the game I didn’t no what being a ARTIST Vs BUSINESS MAN was."

Bleu added that he wanted to share this flex because he hopes that it motivates "the young guys."

Check out his post in full below.