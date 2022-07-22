Supporters of Chris Brown are an unshakeable force. Many have been dedicated fans throughout the entirety of his career, while the younger generation has only recently jumped on the bandwagon. Even as Brown has faced controversies that could have ended his career, the R&B-Pop icon's fans have been unwavering in their devotion. For this reason, Brown makes sure to carve out space and time for his fans—and sometimes, that comes with a fee.

Today (July 21), social media timelines were taken over with photos of a Chris Brown meet and greet as fans who were able to get up close and personal with the singer shared their images.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

It was later revealed that this meet and greet reportedly set folks back $1,000 per person, and although many thought that price was too high, Breezy's fans didn't seem to mind. Of the photos that went viral, one of a man posing with Brown caught the attention of some social media users who teased him for paying big bucks to meet the singer. Yung Bleu didn't understand the criticism.

Bleu tweeted, "1000$ for a life long memory/moment ain’t bad . Y’all ain’t gone have no memories when y’all get old only thing y’all gone remember is paying bills [crying laughing emoji]."

Check out a few highlights below and let us know if you would pay $1,000 to meet your favorite artist.