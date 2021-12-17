Yung Bleu Croons Through 5-Track EP "No, I'm Not Ok" Ft. Monica

It was less than a week ago that Yung Bleu took to the Rolling Loud California stage, even sharing a moment with Chris Brown to perform their single, "Baddest." Since breaking into the mainstream fold with the help of a Drake feature, Bleu has made it clear that he is taking over the R&B scene with his twist on the genre. His releases have proven to be lucrative as he lines his walls with plaques and deserved award trophies, and on Friday (December 17), the singer returned with a new EP, No, I'm Not Ok.

Bleu hasn't said much about the five-track project, but it arrives with only one feature from R&B icon Monica. The record may be short and sweet, but Yung Bleu seemingly takes listeners through a journey where he lays out his internal struggles that most wouldn't even notice just by looking at him.

Stream No, I'm Not Ok and let us know what you think of this one.

Tracklist

1. No, I'm Not Ok

2. Yea, Save Yourself

3. Family ft. Monica

4. Welcome Back, Dummy

5. Damn, I'm Jealous