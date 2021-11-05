YSL's Strick Links With A$AP Rocky On "For Sale"

2021 has been a huge year for Young Stoner Life signee Strick. The Atlanta youngster has had the ability to work with some of hip-hop's most talented artists since the year's beginning, and put together a stellar feature roster for his Nov. 5 album Strick Land.

Included on the list of guest names was A$AP Rocky, fresh off the re-release of his 10-year-old breakout mixtape LIVE.LOVE.A$AP to streaming platforms.

Rocky landed on "For Sale," the amusing, repetitive sixth track on Strick's new album.

"For Sale" opens with Rocky's hook, verse and following bridge where he spits bars about the array of paraphernalia and drugs he has at his disposal. Along with this entrepreneurial activity, Rocky elaborates on his how women enhance his life.

After Rocky lists the several items he has for sale on the second rendition of the hook, Strick slides onto the track repping his beloved label and explains how his girl is a real one rapping: "YSL 4L (Slime), Young stoner passed the scale, I got a bitch that won't tell (Woo), She keep her lips sealed."

With this impressive showing, Strick adds A$AP Rocky to the list of stars he's collaborated with. For YSL's compilation record Slime Language 2 from April, he linked with Kid Cudi and YSL boss Young Thug for "Moon Man, as well as British icon Skepta for "WokStar," including both songs on Strick Land.

Along with this, he received feature verses from NAV, Swae Lee, Gunna, Ty Dolla $ign and many more on the new project.

Check out Strick's new song "For Sale" with A$AP Rocky below and be sure to stream his debut album Strick Land as well.

Quotable Lyrics

It made my dick a little bigger whÐµnever I get a chance to get up in her

Scorch, I don't promote, I endorse

Open legs, open doors

Frost drip like caution, beware wet floors