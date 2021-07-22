You're Not Ready For Jordan Hollywood's "The Ugly Song" With Timbaland

Jordan Hollywood has his hands on a summer smash. The Quality Control-signed Florida rapper is back and he's not playing around, linking up with legendary producer Timbaland for an interpolation of the classic beat "Ugly," which was originally performed by Bubba Sparxxx.

Flipping the beat into a more modern version and adding Timbaland's instantly recognizable ad-libs, Jordan Hollywood comes through with an effects-filled video, which is pretty epic in itself. Taking a comedic route and unpeeling layers of his personality in front of the camera, this has the potential to become Jordan's biggest song to date.

"It’s crazy how 20 years ago I enjoyed this song as a kid and now it’s part of my legacy," said the rapper about his new song. "It’s one thing to get a Timbaland beat or to get him to clear a sample but it’s special when the legend himself steps in the booth with you and adds his touches to your vision. I never in a million years thought I’d get to work with the hitmaker. With the video I told the director, ‘I want this shit to feel like an open world video game where I have freedom to randomly do things my way.’ 'The Ugly Song' is just the start."

This is the lead single from Jordan Hollywood's upcoming studio album Only the Paranoid Survive. Watch the video below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah you bad but your attitude is ugly

If I love you but can't trust you then you ugly

Eatin' but your homie not, that shit ugly

Bass is hittin' when it drop, face get ugly