Young Versions Of XXXTentacion & PnB Rock Star In "Middle Child"

PnB Rock and XXXTentacion have released the video for "Middle Child."

One of the most anticipated songs on PnB Rock's new album was his collaboration with XXXTentacion called "Middle Child." Rock was one of the rappers that was close with Jahseh during his short life, recording "SMASH!" for the star's sophomore album. Returning the favour, X hopped on a track for PnB Rock's project and it ended up being a success. "Middle Child" is arguably the most popular song from TrapStar Turnt PopStar and now, a video has been provided for the track.

Premiering today, PnB Rock has released the video to "Middle Child," directed by Derek Pike. Two children, who were cast to resemble younger versions of both artists, chill on the porch as they watch the action on the street. They end up adventuring throughout the day, crafting a nasty-looking smoothie with chips, cream and a toy car. They sell the concoction as "Trap Juice," asking for $5 each cup. Gotta make your dough somehow!

The "Trap Juice" ends up being a big hit in the neighbourhood and soon, baddies everywhere are lining up to hand their phone numbers to little PnB Rock and XXXTentacion. As they make more money, their swag multiplies with chains, denim jackets, and more. It all ends with an adult version of Rock throwing up an X symbol, showing mad love to the fallen soldier.

Watch the video above.