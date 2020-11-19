These days, when an artist scrubs their entire Instagram page of any sign of life, it can only mean one thing. Music is coming. Seeing as Young Thug has done exactly that in the wee hours of the night, speculation that a new release from the Slime Boss is being lined up for the imminent future.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Realistically speaking, the timing lines up to coincide with the alleged Black Friday release of Slime Language 2, a date that was seemingly confirmed during a YSL meeting of the minds. With that in mind, Thugger's cleanse feels right on cue for November 27th, adding further credence that the anticipated project is on the way. On that note, there's little we actually know about the compilation, save for it apparently featuring an appearance from the late Juice WRLD on a song called "Think Twice."



Of course, it goes without saying that Thug's fans have yet to forget about Punk, the album he announced immediately following the release of 2019's So Much Fun. At the time, Thug claimed the project would have a 2Pac-esque approach to honesty. "Punk is me letting them in on my real life," he explained. "Me letting them know all the situations I’ve been through. Opening up, letting the fans in, I feel like I never let em." An intriguing teaser to be sure, and though news of Punk's status has pretty much cooled entirely.

Still, it's not exactly a bad time to be a Thugger fan. Expect him to have a dominant presence on Slime Language 2, still on track to land November 27th -- a consolation prize for those who fail to snag a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Head over to Thugger's Instagram page for validation of the cleanse, and expect to rollout to kick off in the imminent future.