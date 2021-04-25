Young Thug Enlists Don Toliver & Bslime On "No Surprise"

While we might be waiting for a new solo project from Young Thug for a while, Slime Language 2 and its deluxe edition will be able to hold fans over for a minute. Potentially, for the rest of the summer. The rapper stacked on another eight tracks to the 23-song tracklist with appearances from DaBaby, Nav, and even Jim Jones.

"No Surprise" is another fire collaboration with Thug leading the way alongside YNW Melly's younger brother BSlime and the rising Houston star Don Toliver. Wheezy's signature use of electrifying guitar strings is put on full display as Toliver's honey-coated melodies hold down the hook. For the most part, Thugger's simply mailing in each verse while using each song as an alley-oop for the next generation. Along with Toliver's stand-out performance, BSlime closes the track out with woozy melodies and massive flexes predicting the trajectory of his career. "Don't look up the idols, I'm bigger than Midas," he raps. "I'm givin' 'em verses like it was a Bible."

Quotable Lyrics

Look me in my eyes

Know I keep the 40 tucked, this is no surprise

Perky in my cup, creepin' with my slime

I might get way too comfortable but everything's alright