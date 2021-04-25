mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Thug Enlists Don Toliver & Bslime On "No Surprise"

Aron A.
April 25, 2021 10:26
105 Views
10
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

No Surprise
Young Stoner Life & Young Thug Feat. Don Toliver & BSlime

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Young Thug brings BSlime and Don Toliver on board for "Slime Language 2 (Deluxe)."


While we might be waiting for a new solo project from Young Thug for a while, Slime Language 2 and its deluxe edition will be able to hold fans over for a minute. Potentially, for the rest of the summer. The rapper stacked on another eight tracks to the 23-song tracklist with appearances from DaBaby, Nav, and even Jim Jones.

"No Surprise" is another fire collaboration with Thug leading the way alongside YNW Melly's younger brother BSlime and the rising Houston star Don Toliver. Wheezy's signature use of electrifying guitar strings is put on full display as Toliver's honey-coated melodies hold down the hook. For the most part, Thugger's simply mailing in each verse while using each song as an alley-oop for the next generation. Along with Toliver's stand-out performance, BSlime closes the track out with woozy melodies and massive flexes predicting the trajectory of his career. "Don't look up the idols, I'm bigger than Midas," he raps. "I'm givin' 'em verses like it was a Bible."

Quotable Lyrics
Look me in my eyes
Know I keep the 40 tucked, this is no surprise
Perky in my cup, creepin' with my slime
I might get way too comfortable but everything's alright

Young Stoner Life
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  105
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Young Stoner Life Young Thug Don Toliver BSlime
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Young Thug Enlists Don Toliver & Bslime On "No Surprise"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject