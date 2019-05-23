Young Thug Drops Summer Anthem With J. Cole & Travis Scott "The London"

Following the sighting of a poster during the Rolling Loud Festival weekend a couple of weeks back, fans started speculating whether Young Thug, J. Cole and Travis Scott were cooking up a track together.

We already know that J. Cole and Young Thug have been working together of late, with Cole handling executive production on Thugger's upcoming project. Twitter users shared pictures of a poster, which advertised a joint effort from Young Thug, J. Cole, Travis Scott, and "Middle Child" producer T-Minus, which was Billed as a "new summer anthem." Information regarding the release remained firmly in "coming soon" territory, prompting speculation as to when this one might arrive.

Earlier today, however, Cole took to twitter to inform fans that the song would be "dropping in 24 minutes." Even with just a preview currently available, the song proves it deserves its title of "summer anthem", with a catchy but slightly subdued beat, a classic, Travis Scott glitchy, autotune, vibe-y hook, a usual, impassioned sounding flow by Cole which goes harrrd, and Thug coming in strong on his verses.

Are you guys feeling the new track?