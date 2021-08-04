Young Nudy Introduces His Gun-Toting Alter Ego On "Rich Shooter"

If he was following the music industry's standard album rollout procedure, Young Nudy would be kicking back and relaxing right now following the release of his critically acclaimed album DR. EV4L in May. At most, he would be prepping two to eight songs for a potential DR. EV4L deluxe. However, Young Nudy isn't like most artists, and he is perfectly content with embarking on his own unique path to success.

Today, less than three months after dropping an album named after his villainous alter ego, the Atlanta rapper returns with a stacked 20-track project titled Rich Shooter. Listeners can expect plenty of production courtesy of Pi'erre Bourne and Coupe, and they can also look forward to guest appearances from Future, Gucci Mane, 2FeetBino, 21 Lil Harold, 4l Quan, Cristo4L, and Peewee Longway.

Rich Shooter arrives two days before Young Nudy embarks on his highly anticipated DR. EV4L vs Rich Shooter Tour, so if you've been feeling Nudy's scorching run this year, you should definitely see him and his two alter egos live if you have the opportunity.

Enjoy some new music from Young Nudy below, and revisit May's DR. EV4L here.

Tracklist:

1. Keep It In The Street

2. Old School

3. Battlefield (feat. 21 Lil Harold)

4. Wicked For The Money (feat. 2FeetBino)

5. Know How I Rock (feat. Peewee Longway)

6. Bodies On Bodies

7. All My N***s

8. No Disrespect

9. How I Eat

10. On The Curb

11. Green Bean

12. Trap S**t (feat. Future)

13. How They Label Me

14. I Can't Change

15. Money To Spend

16. We Do Not Give Up

17. Addicted

18. One In The Head (Bonus Track) (feat. Cristo4L & 4l Quan)

19. Can't Clone Me (Bonus Track)

20. Fish Scale (Bonus Track) (feat. Gucci Mane)