Young Nudy Drops "Dr. EV4L" Project Ft. 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, G Herbo

Erika Marie
May 18, 2021 02:16
Dr. EV4L
Young Nudy

The rapper called on a few hitmakers to assist him on his 13-track project.


The hype surrounding this release was no joke as Young Nudy has been steadily counting down the days until the release of his latest project, Dr. EV4L, for over a month. Weeks ago, Nudy hosted a unique album release experience that reportedly arrived as a haunted house, and on the flyer he shared to his Instagram page, he warned guests to "enter at your own risk." The event matched the temperature of the record as Young Nudy has promoted Dr. EV4L with a carnival, horror-like theme.

The 13-track album doesn't host too many features, but the few Nudy included were some of the hottest hitmakers in the game. The rapper called on 21 Savage, G Herbo, and Lil Uzi Vert to lend their vocals to the project, and fans are already praising Nudy's latest effort. Stream Dr. EV4Land let us know what you think. 

Tracklist

1. Revenge
2. Mini Me
3. Yellow Tape ft. Lil Uzi Vert
4. Roughneck
5. Perc 30
6. The Rustlers
7. Child's Play ft. 21 Savage
8. Soul Keeper
9. 2Face ft. G Herbo
10. Scott Evil
11. Dr. EV4L
12. Colombian Necktie
13. Walking Dead 

