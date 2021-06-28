COVID-19 cases are declining and the world is beginning to reopen similar to how we once knew it. Last night, the BET Awards took place with near-full capacity. Artists were doing live performances with a full crowd in front of them. The same goes for concerts and festivals. Many major name artists are anticipating a full return by the end of the year but there are still a few that are making sure that they touch the people this summer.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Young Nudy is fresh off of the release of his latest album DR. EV4L which boasts appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, G Herbo, and, of course, 21 Savage. This summer, you can catch him in a city near you as he just announced The DR. EV4L vs RICH SHOOTER tour. Nudy will be embarking on the 10-city tour which kicks off in Houston, TX on August 6th and concludes in Boston on August, 21st. The rapper will also be touching down in Atlanta, New York City, and Dallas. Tickets go on sale Wednesday 10 a.m. local time.

Peep the tour dates below and read, "Young Nudy: The Importance Of Being EV4L."

8/6 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

8/7 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

8/11 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

8/12 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers

8/13 - Atlanta, GA @ Believe

8/14 - Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

8/18 - Silver Springs, MD @ Filmore

8/19 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

8/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

8/21 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall