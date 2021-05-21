Young M.A. Pays Homage To LL Cool J With "Don Diva" Visuals

Young M.A. continues her streak of releases with the music video for a new collab, "Don Diva," from her second studio album Off the Yak. Fellow rapper Rubi Rose accompanies Young M.A. for the single and music video that pays homage to LL Cool J's 1996 release "Doin It." Throughout the video, Young M.A. dons LL Cool J's iconic blue suit in a warehouse setting, while Rubi Rose is dripped in a two-piece and an exotic dancer aesthetic.

This fire track finds Young M.A. spitting clever lines such as "She like to do her, I say do me though. Little bougie hoe I told her I'm a big dog just like Scooby though." Over a production that slaps just as hard as Young M.A's bars do, Rubi Rose holds her own on this banger as well. "Yeah it's Rubi baby, tryna fuck you with the smash like I'm a goonie baby. Know you bumping all of my Tunes like a Looney baby," Rose spits in her verse that follows Young M.A's.

Off the Yak is Young M.A's first full length project since Herstory in the Making, her debut album. Herstory in the Making consisted of bangers such as "Petty Wap," "Petty Wap 2," and "RNID."

Young M.A. has already released four singles prior to "Don Diva." "Off the Yak," "Big Steppa," "Successful," and "Hello Baby," are the first four singles from Off the Yak. Off the Yak is available to stream everywhere, right now.

Quotable Lyrics

If she bad, I already had it

No need to bring the pistol I'm already packin'

Slim Jawn but she carrying a paddywagon

She from the A, I said what's good?

She said what's happenin happenin?