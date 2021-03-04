Young M.A. has been steadily on her grind for a minute, a work ethic that paid off after catching the ear of Eminem. Bringing a laid-back and intimidating swagger to whatever beat Mike Zombie conjures, there are many who would call Young M.A. one of New York City's best new lyricists, period. Now, the emcee is looking to get the ball rolling on her next endeavor, taking to Instagram to highlight a new banger from her upcoming and untitled album.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

From the sound of it, M.A. appears to be embracing the Brooklyn drill style that's been sweeping the game. Over a wailing synth and some heavy percussion, M.A sets it off with some notably aggressive bars. "I'm Henny'd up, styrofoam, call that bitch my sippy cup," she raps. "High as shit, pissy drunk, probably fucked my kidneys up / Fendi down, Fendi up." She pauses, readjusting her approach. "The money calling, hit me up like pick me up, hello / hello baby, I go crazy, no, I go brazy / this a Vetti, no Mercedes / in a forty, I go eighty."

"I don't need a wife, I been hoe-ing lately," she muses, quickening her pace. "Just want the pussy, can't get to know me baby." Though she's not exactly breaking new ground with these bars, M.A never fails to bring character and charisma to whatever instrumental she blesses. Expect plenty more where that came from when her next project surfaces. "Y’all fuck with it?" she inquires, opening the floor to her fans. "Album coming!"

Check out the snippet below, and sound off if you're here for Young M.A. over a Brooklyn Drill banger.