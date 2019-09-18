Young M.A. is doing the radio show circuit to promote her debut studio album, Herstory in the Making, coming out on September 26. Yesterday, she stopped by iHeart Radio's Hollywood Unlocked, hosted by Jason Lee. Not long into the interview, Lee asked the Brooklyn MC to address her little feud with Kodak Black earlier this year. In March, Kodak was publicly stating his interest in getting with Young M.A., despite her being openly gay. Young M.A. held off on responding to this harassment for weeks, but she disclosed on Hollywood Unlocked what made her change her mind.

"I feel like I didn't even say too much. I feel like they just needed me to respond," she said around the 9-minute mark. Young M.A. could've gone on with her merry life without giving Kodak's trolling the time of day, but her comments were filling up with people "wanting to make it a situation." In order to satisfy this yearning for drama, she posted a video of her eating pancakes and sipping cognac for breakfast, cackling as she said, "Y'all n***as funny."

The conversation on the radio show then transitioned to sexual preferences. When prompted to speak on Lil Nas X coming out earlier this summer, Young M.A. said, "Honestly, to me, I ain't really know if he came out because the way he went about it... like, 'Is he gay? I wasn't clear. But, in a way, I think maybe he did it in a smart way where it left you clueless... But to me, I think he is." While Lil Nas X's sexual orientation is no longer up for question, he initially hinted at it by including a pride rainbow on his album cover and then through a tweet directing fans to listen closely to the equally ambiguous lyrics on his song, "C7osure."

On her own sexuality, Young M.A. explained that she never felt the need to label herself when starting her career. "I just came in the game being me. I was just talking bout what I was really going through. It wasn't for me to be like 'Oh, I'm opening the doors for gay rappers." She also specified that she no longer wants to be referred to as a 'lesbian' or 'female' rapper, as it constrains her and detracts from her artistry. "Female rappers are the only ones in a box, cause you don't say men rappers."

Watch the full interview below.