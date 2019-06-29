Younger Instagram users have recently opened up about the difficulties experienced with their online use. The potential for a negative impact from the near-constant usage of social media is still currently under scrutiny as researchers continue to observe its long-term effects. And Gayle King's recent CBS news piece has shed light on the matter of cyberbullying by encapsulating the real-life experiences of teenagers ranging from 12 to 18. A teen named Aashean justified the frequency of online apps use as correlating with the potential interaction with followers. Another named Jackson explained the logistics of posting photos, likes and online presence: "If I have a post and it gets under 200 likes, I just delete it," shared one of the teens.

Interviewees discussed the importance of a post-worthy photo which requires between 50 and 200 takes before landing on the perfect shot. They also admitted that what is reflected online is far from reality in most cases. Teenagers approved that the performative aspect of social media brought in a lot of pressure and as such, the recent introduction of the like-hindering feature of the app holds the potential to help tremendously. Instagram boss Adam Mosseri is certain the new feature will help "depressurize" the platform, though Gayle King remains skeptical. That is because likes aside, cyberbullying continues via comments and DMs, which the teenagers stated impacted them as well.

