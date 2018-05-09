mental health awareness month
- MusicBig Sean Shares Message Of Support For Struggling FansThe Grammy-winner wants fans to remember to take care of themselves.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureParis Jackson Calls Dad Michael Jackson A "Free-Love, Hippie-Type Dude"The daughter of the King of Pop says she holds onto the lessons her late father instilled in her at a young age.By Erika Marie
- NewsSZA Was So "Overwhelmed" At The Met Gala That She "Snuck Out The Back"While speaking about mental health awareness, the singer revealed that she walked 3 blocks "with no shoes on" to wait for her yellow cab.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentYoung Instagram Users Are Stressed About Likes: "Under 200 Likes, I Just Delete It"Teens are pressured by social media likes. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentStudy Shows Spike In Suicide Rates Amongst American Teens & Young AdultsThe study's results are worrisome. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentThree NYPD Officers Have Committed Suicide In Less Than 10 DaysMental health awareness is key. By Aida C.
- MusicBillie Eilish Encourages Fans To Ask For Help When It Comes To Mental Health"You should be able to ask anyone for help."By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentTake Care: Songs For Your Mental HealthMay is Mental Health Awareness month, and this week specifically is Mental Health Week. If you need some inspiration to help keep your mental health in check, here are a few mood-boosting records from some of our favorite artists in hip-hop and r'n'b.By Aida C.