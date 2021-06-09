In hip-hop, retirement announcements are simply part of the process. All too often, artists spark concern by confirming that the end is coming, with Young Dolph having previously done exactly that back in March. Yet as history has come to showcase, a rapper cannot simply go quietly into the shadows. The alluring call of the studio is simply too strong, and before you know it, they're back in the booth putting together a comeback album.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Today, Young Dolph has come forward to confirm that he's been indeed cooking up some new music, taking to Instagram to share a snippet of his upcoming handiwork. "New music comin soon," he captions, teasing a banger fueled by ominous pianos and uptempo drums. "These n***as ain't fuckin with me," he repeats, driving home the disparity between himself and the rap game at large. "I drop the location she pull up in thirty minutes now she suckin' on me / I don't need nobody to do nuthin for me n***a, I'm bussin for me."

The snippet wraps before he can really get going, but it certainly sounds like a promising return for Paper Route Frank. Though he didn't share a release date, it seems as if Dolph is gearing up to deliver a new album, his first since teaming up with Key Glock on Dum & Dummer 2. Check out the snippet below, and be sure to sound off if you're looking forward to Dolph's comeback.