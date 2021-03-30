Young Dolph has officially retired from rap... again.

The Memphis rapper previously told the world in March 2020 that he was considering his retirement from music. Several days later, he confirmed that he was hanging up his microphone for good. Then, a few months later, he released his album Rich Slave. It seems that every few years, Young Dolph pulls this kind of stunt to keep his fans on their toes. However, is he being serious with his latest retirement announcement?



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old Memphis rapper told his followers that Dum & Dummer 2 with Key Glock would be his final release ever. "I hope y’all enjoying the new mixtape, it’s my last project putting out," said Dolph. "I wasn’t gonna tell y’all but i thought y’all should know im done with music."

When Dolph announced his retirement last year, he noted that he wanted to spend more time with his children. "I’m done doing music so I can go kick it with my son," he said at the time. "Key Glock is already poised to be the new torch bearer," added a representative.

Young Dolph's new twenty-track effort with Key Glock is available on all digital streaming platforms now. If you're a fan of the Memphis duo, be sure to check it out because it will apparently be the last album ever from Young Dolph.

Do you think Dolph is a Hall of Famer?