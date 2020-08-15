Young Dolph Puts On A Clinic In New Track "To Be Honest"

When Young Dolph retired from the rap game a while back, fans were pretty disappointed to hear that the Memphis legend would be hanging up the mic. Well, the retirement was short-lived, as recently, Dolph came right back with a brand new project on Friday called Rich Slave. This project is packed with bangers including the Juicy J-produced "To Be Honest" which is definitely a standout here.

The track is filled with booming 808s and some peculiar soundscapes, all while Dolph provides a lyrical barrage that features some pretty braggadocios lyrics. If you're looking for something energetic to kick your weekend off with, definitely give this a spin.

Quotable Lyrics:

I put her out and didn't call her 'til the next week (Damn)

Your baby mama say your pussy ass a deadbeat (What?)

And I just spent three-fifty on a neckpiece (Yeah, yeah)

You know how I came in, so you know how I'm comin' (Woo)