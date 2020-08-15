mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Dolph Puts On A Clinic In New Track "To Be Honest"

Alexander Cole
August 15, 2020 08:51
302 Views
30
2
Image via Young DolphImage via Young Dolph
Image via Young Dolph

To Be Honest
Young Dolph

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Young Dolph enlisted Juicy J for the production of "To Be Honest."


When Young Dolph retired from the rap game a while back, fans were pretty disappointed to hear that the Memphis legend would be hanging up the mic. Well, the retirement was short-lived, as recently, Dolph came right back with a brand new project on Friday called Rich Slave. This project is packed with bangers including the Juicy J-produced "To Be Honest" which is definitely a standout here.

The track is filled with booming 808s and some peculiar soundscapes, all while Dolph provides a lyrical barrage that features some pretty braggadocios lyrics. If you're looking for something energetic to kick your weekend off with, definitely give this a spin.

Quotable Lyrics:

I put her out and didn't call her 'til the next week (Damn)
Your baby mama say your pussy ass a deadbeat (What?)
And I just spent three-fifty on a neckpiece (Yeah, yeah)
You know how I came in, so you know how I'm comin' (Woo)

Young Dolph
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  2
  302
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Young Dolph To Be Honest rich $lave new music new song
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Young Dolph Puts On A Clinic In New Track "To Be Honest"
30
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject