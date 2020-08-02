Over the past few months, Young Dolph has been steadily teasing new music over the past few months. However, it looks like he'll be finally coming through this August.

The rapper wiped his IG clean a few days ago only to share a photo of himself standing in front of his camouflage Lambo truck. Now, he's flexed his truck in the past but it appears that he wants a fan to enjoy the luxurious ride of an Aventador as well. Announcing his new album Rich $lave, due out on Aug. 14th, he teased that he had "something special for my fans."

"last week i walked in the garage to get on my 4wheeler and i looked at my Lambo and said to myself 'Dolph u should give someone your aventador and let them enjoy it, u not doin nothin wit it,'" he wrote in the IG caption. "So yea, now I’m about to give one of my fans my Lamborghini in the middle of a pandemic/recession." For a chance to possibly win Young Dolph's truck, all you have to do is pre-order his new album.

Dolph's released a few singles in recent times such as "Sunshine," "Blue Diamonds," and "RNB" with Megan Thee Stallion. Rich $lave drops next month. Keep your eyes peeled for that.