Young Dolph has been quietly enjoying a run as one of hip-hop's most consistent artists, though the Paper Route Empire head honcho remains almost criminally underrated. Still, that hasn't stopped him from continuing to line up strong releases, even after previously toying with the notion of early retirement.

Today, Dolph has come through to lift the curtain on his next endeavor, taking to Instagram to announce Paper Route Illuminati. Confirming a July 30th release date, Dolph shared the album and a few words on what to expect.

"FAMILY. MONEY. SACRIFICES," he captions, pointing to some of the likely thematic anchors of his next body of work. "You can’t provide for your FAMILY without MONEY, and you can’t make MONEY without making SACRIFICES." He also unveiled the ominous album cover, on which he stares unflinchingly with a single blood-red eye.

Given the Illuminati imagery present, many fans slid into his comment section with concerned messages, alarmed at the prospect that Dolph had thrown in with the notorious secret society. Perhaps we'll hear the rapper shine a bit more light on the Illuminati affiliation when the album drops, and it should be interesting to see how the previously-teased themes of family, money, and sacrifice are handled.

Look for Dolph's upcoming solo album Paper Route Illuminati, set to drop on July 30th. Will you be tuning in?