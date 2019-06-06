Cashville's own Young Buck might be tapping into his regional roots on his next release. Buck, who's apparently still trapped in his contract with G-Unit, linked up with one of the hottest artists right now to tease a mega collaboration with some of country's finest.

Young Buck took to Instagram after a link up with Lil Nas X when he teased a new single called "Daisy Dukes and Cowboy Boots." Apparently, it'll be a country vibe that not only features Lil Nas X but also, another Nashville export, Taylor Swift.

"Just Traveling Down These Cashville #OldTownRoads🐴Wit @lilnasx 🗣💨!!! #DaisyDukesAndCowboyBoots ft. @buckshotz @taylorswift @lilnasx🤔!!?? WHO READY‼️???" He wrote on Instagram.

Mind you, it's unsure if this collaboration will actually be released. Earlier this year, Young Buck claimed 50 Cent sent a cease and desist to his label and later removed all of Buck's music from iTunes. However, if it does come out, there's a chance it could resuscitate Buck's career and possibly launch him back into the limelight.

As for Lil Nas X, the "Old Town Road" star has nabbed a ninth consecutive week atop the Billboard Hot 100 with his single. He's also getting ready for the release of his EP 7 which he assured his fans wouldn't consist of numerous remixes of his hit single.

Keep your eyes peeled for that collaboration with Young Buck, Taylor Swift, and Lil Nas X.