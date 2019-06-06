Young Buck announces "Daisy Dukes And Cowboy Boots."
Cashville's own Young Buck might be tapping into his regional roots on his next release. Buck, who's apparently still trapped in his contract with G-Unit, linked up with one of the hottest artists right now to tease a mega collaboration with some of country's finest.
Young Buck took to Instagram after a link up with Lil Nas X when he teased a new single called "Daisy Dukes and Cowboy Boots." Apparently, it'll be a country vibe that not only features Lil Nas X but also, another Nashville export, Taylor Swift.
"Just Traveling Down These Cashville #OldTownRoads🐴Wit @lilnasx 🗣💨!!! #DaisyDukesAndCowboyBoots ft. @buckshotz @taylorswift @lilnasx🤔!!?? WHO READY‼️???" He wrote on Instagram.
Mind you, it's unsure if this collaboration will actually be released. Earlier this year, Young Buck claimed 50 Cent sent a cease and desist to his label and later removed all of Buck's music from iTunes. However, if it does come out, there's a chance it could resuscitate Buck's career and possibly launch him back into the limelight.
As for Lil Nas X, the "Old Town Road" star has nabbed a ninth consecutive week atop the Billboard Hot 100 with his single. He's also getting ready for the release of his EP 7 which he assured his fans wouldn't consist of numerous remixes of his hit single.
Keep your eyes peeled for that collaboration with Young Buck, Taylor Swift, and Lil Nas X.