At this time last year, YNW Melly was an artist to watch out for. He was being touted as one of Florida's fastest rising stars and the success of his single "Murder On My Mind" had a lot to do with that. A Kanye West co-sign helped bolster the boom of his album We All Shine, which was a commercial hit. Days prior to its release, the rapper ended up turning himself in on double murder charges and, since then, he's been locked away in jail. Awaiting his trial, YNW Melly is facing the death penalty and even though his public perception is at a general low point, the man is still racking up sales and streams on his art. This week, the controversial superstar found out that "Murder On My Mind," by far his most problematic track to date, went quadruple platinum.

According to ChartData, 20-year-old Jamell Demons, professionally known as YNW Melly, has just gone platinum for the fourth time on his single "Murder On My Mind." In the song, Melly details a murder scene where he graphically describes how, after shooting somebody, he reluctantly holds the man in his arms and watches him bleed to death. Although the song was released before the murders of his two friends, the lyrics of the song have been picked apart by fans who have attempted to prove that Melly is guilty.

Revisit the song below.