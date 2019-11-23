YNW Melly Reaches For A Hit On "100K"

20-year-old Florida upstart YNW Melly is on the heels of his Melly Vs. Melvin release, the rapper's first full-length release since getting arrested on double murder charges. While his legal situation has put his career in jeopardy for obvious reasons, it has also helped to build attention and notoriety for the artist. People have been curious about YNW Melly and his supposed split personalities. On the new project, he details the differences between Melly and Melvin and, still, we don't know if we've even fully seen the man behind the music: Jamell Demons. The album's bounciest standout -- and the cut that has the most potential to become a pop hit -- is arguably "100K." We're highlighting the banger below.

Featuring a very engaging beat and unconventional, freestyle-based flows, YNW Melly gets playful in his lyrics, rhyming "diarrhea" with "gonorrhea" and "onomatopoeia." This likely won't be a favorite from the album but if you're more into Melly's poppier material, this one will get you into him a little more.

Let us know what you think of "100K" and Melly Vs. Melvin in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

We put the Glock to your mister and mistress

Lil' bitch, don't you play with my gang 'cause we killin'

Bitch shit, n***a, diarrhea

I don't want that bitch if she got gonorrhea

Pull up on a n***a, onomatopoeia

I'm in New York, but these n***as still my sons

Shawty wanna fuck, she wanna play, some fun