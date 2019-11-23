mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YNW Melly Reaches For A Hit On "100K"

Alex Zidel
November 23, 2019 09:30
477 Views
15
2
CoverCover

100K
YNW Melly

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
5 MAKE IT STOP

YNW Melly keeps it "100K" on his new track.


20-year-old Florida upstart YNW Melly is on the heels of his Melly Vs. Melvin release, the rapper's first full-length release since getting arrested on double murder charges. While his legal situation has put his career in jeopardy for obvious reasons, it has also helped to build attention and notoriety for the artist. People have been curious about YNW Melly and his supposed split personalities. On the new project, he details the differences between Melly and Melvin and, still, we don't know if we've even fully seen the man behind the music: Jamell Demons. The album's bounciest standout -- and the cut that has the most potential to become a pop hit -- is arguably "100K." We're highlighting the banger below.

Featuring a very engaging beat and unconventional, freestyle-based flows, YNW Melly gets playful in his lyrics, rhyming "diarrhea" with "gonorrhea" and "onomatopoeia." This likely won't be a favorite from the album but if you're more into Melly's poppier material, this one will get you into him a little more.

Let us know what you think of "100K" and Melly Vs. Melvin in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

We put the Glock to your mister and mistress
Lil' bitch, don't you play with my gang 'cause we killin'
Bitch shit, n***a, diarrhea
I don't want that bitch if she got gonorrhea
Pull up on a n***a, onomatopoeia
I'm in New York, but these n***as still my sons
Shawty wanna fuck, she wanna play, some fun

YNW Melly
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  5
  2
  477
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
YNW Melly Melly Vs. Melvin new song new music 100k florida
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YNW Melly Reaches For A Hit On "100K"
15
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject