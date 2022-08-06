We've seen some artists move mountains to dispel rumors about them, but YK Osiris has chosen to see the humor in it all. The singer has had his fair share of viral moments—some he initiates on purpose—causing to sometimes become the subject of ridicule. Whether he's being teased by his peers or trolled by the public, YK Osiris seems to accept whatever comes his way and jokes about any controversy.

While visiting The Breakfast Club, the "Worth It" hitmaker was asked about the craziest rumor he'd ever heard about himself.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"What's that rumor? They say, uh, nah, I ain't gon' say that," Osiris said as he caught himself, The hosts playfully prodded for the answer before DJ Envy asked if it was the rumor about Diddy. Charlamagne Tha God jumped in to say he's never heard any rumor involving the singer and the Bad Boy icon.

"They said he's Diddy's boy toy," Envy plainly said. Osiris added that it was regarding him being in Jamaica with Diddy and Charlamagne took it to the internet to look up the gossip. As Charlamagne read off a post, Osiris just laughed at it all. The singer said he heard about it but chalked it up to people trying to start some drama. He also said that he wasn't in Jamaica with Diddy but with a woman.

Osiris also stated that his people back home didn't believe it, either. Check out the moment below.